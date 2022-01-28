Warriors Fan Aluvah Collapses In Cameroon

Popular Warriors and Dynamos fan Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata has been hospitalised in Cameroon after collapsing due to heart issues.

Aluvah travelled to Cameroon to cheer the Warriors and remained behind to follow the remainder of the tournament after Norman Mapeza’s charges were eliminated.

He was even at the Stado Ahmadou Ahidjo watching Morocco’s entertaining 2-1 win over Malawi on Tuesday night.

He is said to have collapsed after the game and was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a heart problem. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe