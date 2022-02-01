Teachers Scoff At Paltry Zimsec Marking Allowance

By A Correspondent- Teachers yesterday described the $16 500 that the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has offered them for marking examinations, as paltry and an insult to the profession.

In a statement, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) alleged that teachers who are marking examinations will be paid an equivalent of US$10,25 per day ($16 500) for 14 marking days.

“Zimsec has sent out its contract for 2022 markers. No dinner, just tea and lunch. They will also pay US$10,25 per day in RTGS which we presume will cover dinner. This is impudence, hubris and nonsense all rolled into one,” PTUZ said.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said: “Zimsec must pay allowances for teachers who invigilate and mark examinations. They must formulate a contract with clear roles and responsibilities and payment modalities.”

But Zimsec spokesperson Nicholette Dlamini said the teachers had not yet informed the examination body about the complaints raised by their unions.

“We cannot comment over social media issues. We will wait for their formal letters to reach us first and then we will properly respond,” she said.

Teachers’ unions have also highlighted that they will not turn up for work when schools open for the first term on Monday as they were incapacitated.

PTUZ said government was spoiling for a fight with its employees given the timing of the announcement to open schools amid the prevailing economic hardships.

“Our membership cannot be expected to comply with the directive to reopen schools before the government financially capacitate them. Teachers are not ready for the reopening of schools. What they expect is the announcement that government has reviewed their salaries with effect from January 2022,” PTUZ added.

The Educators Union of Zimbabwe also said it was concerned with government’s plans to open schools without considering the financial wellbeing of its employees.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima recently said government would not hesitate to implement a “no-work-no-pay” policy on truant teachers.-newsday