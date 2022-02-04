Marauding Zanu PF Youths Attack CCC’s Judith Tobaiwa

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Rowdy Zanu PF members seized a vehicle belonging to Citizens Coalition For Change candidate for Kwekwe Central Constituency by-election, Judith Tobaiwa, on Friday.

According to Citizens Coalition For Change Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, the marauding youths destroyed posters on the vehicle and smashed its windows.

Below is Chuma’s statement:

Alert!, Alert!

04-02-2022

Unfortunate reports we are receiving from Kwekwe are that ZANU PF thugs in Kwekwe have impounded campaign vehicle for our CCC candidate for Kwekwe Central constituency, Hon Judith Tobaiwa.

The vehicle taken is currently at ZANU PF Kwekwe headquarters where ZANU PF misfits are removing campaign stickers and breaking screens.

More details to follow…

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

CCC Youth Assembly National Spokesperson