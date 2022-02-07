Elections Outcome Prediction Haunts Zanu PF

By A Correspondent- Senior ZANU PF officials are reportedly anxious after a recent security report showed that the ruling party had a 45% probability of winning the 2023 elections.

ZANU PF supporters are said to be unhappy over the outcome of internal elections held at the end of 2021 and the Government’s failure to deliver after the 2017 military coup.

Last year, the ruling party conducted a restructuring exercise that culminated in provincial elections in December. However, losing candidates complained of massive rigging during the polls.

The numbers that were reflected after the restructuring exercise could have been inflated by party officials, the report revealed.

ZANU PF has begun the verification of its structures again due to the threat posed by the Citizens’ Convergence for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

Harare provincial political commissar Kudakwashe Damson confirmed to The NewsHawks that they were verifying the structures again. He said:

The current executive verification is part of by-elections preparations; we are doing executive verification for all structures.

We know executive members from the cell to province can win us elections so we just want to know if the structures are genuine.

We also want to make sure that all the executive members are registered to vote because this will help us to win elections.

Sources said that ZANU PF bigwigs are worried after the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) report indicated that the ruling party is headed for defeat in next year’s general elections. Said a source:

The party is being advised to find ways to delay the 2023 elections because according to a recent security report, ZANU PF has a 45% chance of winning.

There is serious discord on the ground, especially in provinces such as Mashonaland East, West, Central and Masvingo because provincial elections there did not go well.

People have made it clear that they will vote with the opposition if the party does not address their grievances which include imposed leaders.