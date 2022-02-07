Zanu PF Hooligans Disrupt CCC Cadre Funeral

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Unruly Zanu PF supporters disrupted the funeral of senior Citizens’ Coalition For Change member, Maria Chogugudza in Chiweshe at the weekend.

The rowdy Zanu PF members barred mourners from wearing yellow regalia.

Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala strongly condemned Zanu PF hooliganism:

“This is at the funeral of the icon of the democratic struggle Maria Chogugudza. The funeral was highjacked by desperate ZANU PF pple who banned mourners from wearing our Yellow Revolution T-Shirts.

This led 2 the abandonment of going to her final resting place in Chiweshe.”

This is at the funeral of the icon of the democratic struggle Maria Chogugudza. The funeral was highjacked by desperate ZANU PF pple who banned mouners from wearing our Yellow Revolution T-Shirts.



This led 2 the abandonment of going to her final resting place in Chiweshe. pic.twitter.com/vFCvniC8d5 — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) February 5, 2022