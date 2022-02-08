ZIFA Appeals To FIFA

By A Correspondent- The suspended Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board has appealed to FIFA to intervene in its stand-off with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

The SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo-led board in November last year but in December FIFA ordered that the ZIFA board be reinstated by 3 January 2022.

The SRC ignored the FIFA ultimatum and ZIFA has now written to the world football governing body asking for “guidance”.

Suspended ZIFA secretary-general Joseph Mamutse on Friday wrote to FIFA, informing them that Kamambo was barred from travelling to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Reads the letter:

We wish to inform you that our FA president Mr Felton Kamambo was today barred from travelling for a football event he had been officially invited to attend.

We are informed that this was at the insistence of the SRC and a continuation of their interference in our football.

While the FIFA letter has yet not come, our football continues to suffer at the hands of the SRC and we again continue to ask for FIFA’s intervention.

The situation in Zimbabwe is such that football is now being run by the government and this latest act is again proof that the interference continues even long after the expiry of the deadline given by FIFA to the SRC. We wait for your guidance.