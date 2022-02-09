Mnangagwa Has Nothing New To Offer – True Or False?

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice president, Hon Tendai Biti, has described Emmerson Mnangagwa’s economic policies as ineffective “Ginyanomics.”

According to Hon Biti, Mr Mnangagwa’s administration has nothing new to offer to the nation.

Economists say de-dollarization is disastrous as the country is dormant in terms of production.

Below is Hon Biti’s argument:

The Monetary Policy Statement announced is typical of the mendacious edifice of the Mnangwagwa regime .At face value an image is created of a strong functioning economy recording a decent current account balance , a record in export earnings & a temporal surge in inflation.

We have been here before Ginyanomics does not work & won’t work. The FX auction has failed .De-dollarization has failed.Increasing export surrender ratios is acknowledgement of the inherent current account reality . Put simply we are not producing. We are an importing country.

We eat what we don’t kill Therefore parallel exchange will continue to shoot& inflation will remain permanent. Simple solution re- dollarise, float local currency,scrap surrender requirements, STOP Corruption,put money in social servicesIn simple terms #NgaapindeHakeMukomana

