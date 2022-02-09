Police Round Up 26 000 Motoristspolice

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced that they had arrested over 25 600 motorists.

The motorists, the police said, were either caught driving unregistered cars or plate-less and unlicensed vehicles.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said all their operations targeting illegal activities in the country were continuing until there is sanity.

“The ZRP reports that a total of 179 motorists were arrested throughout the country under the ongoing operation against unlicensed, uninsured, unregistered motor vehicles and non-complying public service vehicles. The cumulative arrests now stand at 25 686,” he said.

The operation comes after early this month, the Zimbabwe Republic Police warned motorists driving unregistered vehicles that they had embarked on an operation targeting such cars.

The operation also comes after an increase in crime perpetrated by some motorists with unregistered cars.

According to police, there is no special exemption for anyone, including Government vehicles to move around without any registration number plates.

Police were also deeply concerned by the deliberate disregard of road traffic regulations by drivers of unregistered vehicles and those without number plates.

Unregistered and plate-less vehicles are also being used to commit crimes such as robberies, murder, kidnapping, rape and other heinous crimes.