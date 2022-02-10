Pay Rise: Teachers Refuse To Be Cheated By Emmerson Mnangagwa

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe( PTUZ) has accused Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of playing mind games calculated to mislead and hoodwink educators.

Civil servants have flatly rejected the 20% pay rise announced by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Tuesday.

In a statement on Twitter PTUZ said:

“Anyone who is comfortable with teachers getting in front of kids while they are so impoverished is being unfair.

@MthuliNcube

did not improve anything by his announcement yesterday. We said the money is little, and he merely re-arranged the distribution of the same amount.

Gvt is not serious about the situation. Teachers are actually broke, they need food on the table and money to go back to work, real money, not smoke and mirrors promised for March. Promises are not a currency. We need the money NOW, and the figure is US$540. Tanzwanana here?”

Raymond Majongwe