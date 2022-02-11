Hwange Man Murders Girlfriend

By A Correspondent- A 55 year old Hwange man has been arrested on allegations of murdering his girlfriend.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police Matabeleland North Spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda, members of the CID in Hwange have arrested Jonathan Mabhena in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Gertrude Ngwenya (50).

“On the 9th of February 2022, ZRP members stationed at CID Hwange in Matabeleland North province arrested a 55-year-old man for killing his ex-girlfriend in Hwange at the Lower Colliery section.

The man used a knife in the commission of his crime. He alleges that a misunderstanding ensued between them after he had accused her of mysteriously causing him to suffer an erectile dysfunction,” said Inspector Banda.

Meanwhile, as investigations continue, police have encouraged feuding parties to find amicable ways of resolving disputes.

-State Media