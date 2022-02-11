Magistrate Beds Married Woman

Former Bulawayo regional magistrate Sikhumbuzo Nyathi had an adulterous affair with a married woman resulting in her husband divorcing her, a court in Bulawayo has heard.

After the divorce, Sikhumbuzo married the woman.

The bitter ex-husband, Nathan Nyathi, was forced to share property with his ex-wife.

Sikhumbuzo is said to have driven to Nathan’s place, accompanied by two of his relatives and the police, to collect his new wife’s share of the property. Sikhumbuzo did not enter Nathan’s yard but he remained in the car while his relatives and the police entered, it was further heard.

This did not go down well with Nathan who is said to have threatened to harm Sikhumbuzo.

Nathan said: “Ngizamdingela abafana bamtshaye nxa be ngehluleka ngizambulala mina (I will assign my guys to assault him, if they fail, I will take it upon myself to kill him).”

Sikhumbuzo reported the threats to the police.

Nathan pleaded not guilty before Western Commonage magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube.

A bitter Nathan Nyathi revealed during a trial that Sikhumbuzo Nyathi had an adulterous affair with his wife and that caused them to divorce. After the divorce his (Nathan’s) wife was then married by Sikhumbuzo.

After divorce they obtained a court order which guided them on how to share property.

The threats by Nathan induced fear in Sikhumbuzo and he pressed charges of threats of violence against Nathan. -B Metro