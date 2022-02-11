Video: Biti Roasts Mnangagwa Regime For Killing Innocent Citizens

Tinashe Sambiri|Hard-hitting Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is a thief who does not care at all about the plight of the socially disadvantaged citizens.

Hon Biti has accused Mr Mnangagwa of stealing billions of State cash.

Speaking at Kamfinsa Shopping Centre in Harare on Thursday night, Hon Biti said:” Emmerson Mnangagwa is terrorising teachers for protesting at poor salaries – that’s unheard of…

The regime is not concerned about the welfare of the poor.

Emmerson Mnangagwa himself is a thief. We know that he was rejected the people. He hates the people.”

Watch video below: