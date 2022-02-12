Ramaphosa Revises Critical Skills List, Opens Borders For Foreigners

By-South Africa’s Home Affairs minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, has released the 2022 Critical Skills List that shows which skills are in high demand in the neighbouring country.

The list provides South African businesses with guidance on which foreigners qualify for critical skills work visas.

Foreign nationals can get such visas only if they possess skills or qualifications that have been determined to be critical for South Africa.

During his 2022 State of the Nation address on Thursday, 10 February, South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned in passing the most needed skills in the country.

He said:

The revised Critical Skills List has been published for the first time since 2014, following detailed technical work and extensive consultations with business and labour.

The updated list reflects the skills that are in shortage today, to ensure that our immigration policy matches the demands of our economy.

A summary of the critical tech skills list is provided in the table below.