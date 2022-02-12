Watch: Biti Takes Mnangagwa To The Cleaners

Tinashe Sambiri|Addressing curious residents at Nhari Business Centre on Friday, Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti blasted the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa for stealing State resources at a shocking rate.

Hon Biti also took a swipe at the Zanu PF regime for allowing Chinese investors to seize land belonging to hapless villagers.

Hon Biti accused Mr Mnangagwa and Kuda Tagwirei of running the country like a tuckshop.