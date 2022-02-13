CCC Targets Zanu PF Strongholds

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition For Change led by President Nelson Chamisa has challenged the Zanu PF regime to stop harassing teachers.

Teachers are protesting at poor living conditions across the country.

They want their salaries to revert to the 2018 USD 540 mark.

Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has suspended teachers for raising concerns about poor salaries.

Below is the Citizens Coalition For Change brief statement on intimidation of teachers by the regime.

“They should pay teachers what they are demanding.

They are expecting Govt to restore their salaries to the 2018 level where they were earning US$540.

The Minister of Finance always says the economy is improving.

So why are they unable to pay teachers.”

Citizens’ Coalition For Change is determined to end Zanu PF’s dominance in Mwenezi East Constituency in the coming by-election for the area.

Zanu PF’s dominance in Mwenezi emanates from intimidation, violence and coersive voting.

Citizens’ Coalition For Change said in a statement:

“This is Hon. Mandizvidza Tendekai 26 March 2022 by-elections Parliamentary Candidate for Mwenezi East Constitutency.”