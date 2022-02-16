Vanguard Africa Denounces Biti Arrest

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere has blasted the State media for claiming that the party’s vice president Hon Tendai Biti was not arrested.

The panicky regime arrested Hon Biti for no apparent reason in Harare on Monday.

Hon Biti was arrested by police officers from the Law and Order Section as he was addressing a rally in Greendale.

A State-run publication claimed :” Biti Not Arrested”

In response Advocate Mahere said:

“Stop lying! Hon BitiTendai was arrested and detained at Harare Central Police Station then moved to Rhodesville Police Station where no charges were preferred against him. Why did those 3 police officers deprive him of his liberty & arrest him without charge? Shameful lot!”

Vanguard Africa also condemned the arrest of Hon Biti.

“We are informed that @BitiTendai’s been released without charge. His treatment, however, is beyond unacceptable. This is classic authoritarian behavior often exhibited by the @edmnangagwa regime: Frustrate, impede and intimidate the opposition.”

Hon Biti