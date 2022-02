Chiwenga Top Aide In Sudden Death

By A- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s one of the directors Lieutenant Colonel Israel Mandizvidza has died.

Lt Col Mandizvidza died at West End Hospital on Wednesday after a short illness.

Chiwenga described him as a dedicated officer who served the country with distinction in a statement.

“Lt Col Israel Mandizvidza was a dedicated, loyal and patriotic officer who served in my office with unparalleled diligence as a Deputy Director,” he said.

“Israel was a versatile officer with an agile mind and disposition.

“By and large, he combined his rich military and academic background in the discharge of his duties. He paid meticulous attention to detail, a feat that made his work stand out among his peers and superiors. The void he has left will be difficult to fill.

“On behalf of the office and my behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his spouse Lister, children Tanatswa Ronia and Tavonga Gideon; the Mandizvidza family and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces on this sad loss. May you be comforted by the knowledge that he is now resting in a better place.”

Lt Col Mandizvidza was attested in the Zimbabwe National Army on January 1, 1995 as an Officer Cadet.

He was a holder of a BSC Honours Degree in Geo-Spatial Intelligence attained from the University of Zimbabwe.