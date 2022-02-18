ZimEye
Ground checks have confirmed that only 5 people stay at Stand 1981, 1st Crescent, Glenview 1, and NOT the 33 people/ghosts who are listed on the voters roll.The house belongs to Misheck Chisvo, a ZANU-PF primary election candidate for Glenview South.#ZECmustExplain@ZECzim— Team Pachedu (@PacheduZW) February 18, 2022
