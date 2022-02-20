Police Arrest CCC Candidates In Masvingo

Chamisa’s party a banned political party in Masvingo

Armed police arrests Chamisa’s supporters in Masvingo

19 February 2022

Wezhira Munya

Armed riot police with guns and police dogs arrested Mr Chitando, councillor Musekiwa, Mr Aleck Tabe and 76 members of Citizens for Coalition Change in Masvingo today.

Police were under the command of Mrs Chipfakasha

The Citizens Coalition for Change supporters were thrown into three trucks.

The Chamisa supporters were having party meeting in Masvingo urban ward 5 and others were having door to door campaigns in ward 7.

Advocate Martin Mureri is representing the accused.