WATCH: All Roads Blocked Military Style To Frustrate Chamisa’s Journey To Rally

Mwonzora how are you feeling after your efforts to block the roads?, Julie Askana says. Come back home…Look at Tsenengamu who has returned, Julie adds in the below video commentary

Come back home @DMwonzora Julie tells the senator. This project belong to the people, you won't succeed Mwonzora, she adds

IS SHE TELLING THE TRUTH? pic.twitter.com/WupnAWsaHe — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 20, 2022