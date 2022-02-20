ZimEye
Will CCC Miss Killer Zivhu?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 20, 2022
From today onwards I will post my projects only, to my fellow yellow friends it was just a game plan. Ndatsiurwa nevakuru vangu ve ZANU PF ndikateerera somwana, I will do my best kuti seat ridzokere ku Zanu PF, once Zanu pf Will die Zanu pf, goodbye yellow and sunflower— Hon Zivhu (@killerzivhu1) February 18, 2022
