DeMbare, FC Platinum Share Spoils

Share

The much-anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between FC Platinum and Dynamos ended goalless at Mandava Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This was the first meeting between the two clubs since the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals at Baobab Stadium which FC Platinum won 1-0 en route to winning the title.

In the early stages of the match, Petros Mhari denied Evans Katema after he connected Emmanuel Paga’s cross.

FC Platinum followed up with a quick counter-attack, but Brian Banda failed to finish the move.

DeMbare dominated possession for long spells afterwards and created a couple of big chances with captain Patson Jaure failing to beat Mhari in a 1-v-1 in the 23rd minute.

Ralph Kawondera also had a shot at goal but was denied by Mhari. The game went to the break with both times tied at 0-0.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first but things became heated up towards the hour mark.

Match officials were forced to stop the match for about five minutes after FC Platinum fans clashed with their Dynamos counterparts.

Both sides seemed to retreat and continued concentrating the play in the midfield with just flashes of attacks on either end.

The biggest chance of the match was to fall to FC Platinum’s Thando Ngwenya in the 75th minute but he blasted his effort over from a few yards out.

The scoreline remained unchanged, and the game finished goalless.-

Soccer24 Zimbabwe