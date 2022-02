Herdboy Rapes Minor

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged parents and guardians not to leave their children with strangers, especially girls.

This comes after a 12 year old juvenile was allegedly raped by a herdboy at Gohole Village, Chief Nyangazonke, Maphisa on Thursday.

The victim had been left home with the suspect as the aunt went to the fields.

Police have since arrested the suspect and he is expected to appear in court soon.