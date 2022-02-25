Zanu PF Youths Confront Minister Over NetOne Data Prices

Share

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF youths have confronted the Minister of Information and Communication Technology Jenfran Muswere over the move by state run mobile network operator NetOne to hike data prices.

Posting on Twitter, Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth League Tendai Chirau said they hope NetOne will reverse the obscene prices which took effect from today.

“The youth league is currently engaging the Ministry of ICT led by youthful @HonJMuswereJnr on the recent increase of data prices by @NetOneCellular.The prices are out of reach of many, it’s our hope that there will be a reversal,” said Chirau.

Netone hiked its data prices with the cheapest One-Fi package which is 10 gigabytes going for ZWL$16250 while the most expensive which is 80 gigabytes now costing ZWL$99000.