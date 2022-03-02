Police Harass, Arrest 1.5M People For Covid-19 Rules

By- The Zimbabweans government is the only country in the world that is harassing and arresting its citizens for covid-19 rules instead of ensuring that people are safe from the pandemic.

The government, through its police, has arrested more than 1,5 million people nationwide for what it said was violations of Covid-19 regulations.

This number has risen since the start of the lockdown in March 2020.

Police on their Twitter page said 1 742 people were arrested on February 27.

“The ZRP reports that on February 27 1742 arrests were recorded for Covid-19 related breaches throughout the country. The cumulative number of arrests since March 30 2020 now stands at 1 551 902.

“546 arrests were recorded under operation No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe. The cumulative number of arrests since January 1 2021 now stands at 115 790. 126 arrests were recorded under operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/ No to Machete Gangs. The cumulative number of arrests since January now stands at 9 694,” said the police.