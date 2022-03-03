Two Soldiers, Cop Nabbed In Masvingo Robbery

MASVINGO – Three members of a gang of six suspected robbers arrested in Masvingo after a shootout with Police yesterday have been identified as members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) respectively.

“One is a Policeman and two are serving members of the Army,” said a reliable source in an interview with The Mirror today.

There were eight gang members engaged by CID yesterday, two escaped and six were apprehended when their getaway vehicle was involved in an accident during a high speed chase. The occupations of the other three arrested gang members are not yet clear.

The development comes at a time when there is concern on the rising number of armed robberies involving members of the Army and Police.

ZNA deputy spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alex Zuva referred questions to National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Nyathi said he was busy when contacted for a comment.

“I am busy preparing something for the minister. Call me after 30 minutes,” said Nyathi.

Efforts to get hold of him were futile after a 30-minute period lapsed.

The Mirror is however, told that the suspects will appear in court tomorrow. – Masvingo Mirror