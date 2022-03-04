“Deport Passion Java For Endorsing Violation Of Human Rights “

Tinashe Sambiri|Exiled opposition activist Godfrey Kurauone and concerned Zimbabweans in the diaspora want the U.S. to deport Panganai Java for enabling violation of human rights in Zimbabwe.

Godfrey Kurauone started this petition to Kamala Harris (Vice President of The United States Of America) and 10 others

The people of Zimbabwe are suffering great atrocities at the hands of the ruling ZANU PF party and the military aided rule Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa. Since the military coup of 2017, a number of atrocities have occurred against citizens with the most notable being the 1 August 2018 post election violence in which 6 citizens were killed on cold blood.

The second is the 14 and 15 January 2019 protests in which 21 citizens were shot and killed by the army across the country and dozens more gravely injured. Recently, 2 people were killed in ZANU PF and state violence during a rally of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

While this is happening, Panganai Passion Java, a self proclaimed prophet, enjoys permanent resident status in the USA while he goes back to Zimbabwe to actively support a regime that is killing citizens, violating fundamental rights and stealing national resources. He uses State resources to move around the country buying votes for Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The State Department of the United States has through it’s Secretary of State has the power to begin the process of revoking Mr. Passion Java’s permanent resident status. The USA policy is to support freedom, democracy and prosperity for the people of Zimbabwe and to this end has imposed restrictive measures on individuals who aide human rights violations and undermine democracy in Zimbabwe. Mr. Java is one such culprit and should be sanctioned and barred from coming to the USA and his accounts frozen.

