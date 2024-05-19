Mnangagwa Promises To Act On Prison Officers’ Plight

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) to collaborate with other government departments and partners to create comprehensive solutions for the challenges facing the criminal justice system.

Speaking at the ZPCS Passout Parade in Ntabazinduna this Friday, President Mnangagwa emphasized that his administration will continue to support the ZPCS in its mission to rehabilitate offenders.

State media

