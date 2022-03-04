Libido Concortion Kills Gokwe Man

Share

By A Correspondent- A man from Chizororo village under Headman Gumunyu in Gokwe North died after he allegedly consumed beer laced with a concoction meant to enhance his libido.

Herimani Tererai Mudhefi, who was popularly known as Chitova in his area, died after he was allegedly given the concoction by Livison Chizema also popularly known as Mabvuhu from Tavengwa village.

Mudhefi died a few days later at Mutora Clinic where he had been taken for treatment.

There are, however, two versions to Mudhefi’s death with some claiming he was given the concoction by Chizema under the pretext that it was meant to boost his libido while others are claiming it was a kidney-cleansing concoction.

Mudhefi’s still mystified family is reportedly demanding answers from Chizema.

According to a source from the area who claimed to have intimate details of the shocking incident, the deceased felt pain and started vomiting soon after drinking the “poisoned” beer.

“His family is still shocked by the incident and is demanding answers from Chizema. What happened is that the two were drinking beer when Chizema gave Mudhefi a concoction claiming it was meant to enhance his libido though some are saying he lied to him that it was meant to clean his kidneys.

Chizema sternly instructed him that he should drink the concoction alone since he was the one who had a problem.

“A seemingly unsuspicious Mudhefi went on to lace his beer with the concoction and subsequently consumed it,” said the source who declined to be named.

Chizema is reported to have told the now deceased that if he felt pain, it meant the muthi was working.

After about 10 minutes, Mudhefi is reported to have started vomiting and seeing that his victim’s condition had started deteriorating, Chizema disappeared from the scene.

“Mudhefi was vomiting now and again after drinking the concoction. When he went home, his wife asked him about the concoction he had consumed and he told her that he was given by Chizema,” said the source.

Mudhefi’s family reportedly summoned Chizema to come and explain to them about the concoction he had given to Mudhefi and he refused.

“He later complied after the family had threatened to dump Mudhefi who was writhing in agony at his home. When they asked him about the concoction, he said he got it from his daughter-in-law.

When investigations were made, it then emerged that Chizema had deliberately swapped the concoction he was given by his daughter-in-law with the one suspected to have been laced with poison”.

Added the source: “They tried to save him, by taking him to Musadzi Clinic and he was later transferred to Mutora Hospital where he later died. The doctor who attended to him before he died told his family that it was poison”.

A post mortem was reportedly not conducted since the matter was not reported to the police.

Although Headman Gumunyu was not available for comment, B-Metro established that he had since summoned village heads – Chizororo and Tavengwa to discuss the matter.

Chief Chireya, under whose jurisdiction Headman Gumunyu’s area falls, said the matter was yet to come to his attention. B Metro