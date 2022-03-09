FULL TEXT- CCC Masvingo Youth Change Champions International Women’s Day Statement

8 March 2023

CCC Masvingo Youth Change Champions recognize Women’s Day

Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana

The Citizens Coalition for Change Youth Champions for Masvingo Province would like recognize and respect the Women s Day commemorations. It is even in our culture that women or our mothers deserve much respect and honour. Thus any disrespectful ness may lead one into mental madness known as “kutanda botso”. I know wonder why we have such sayings as kusina mai hakuendwi. It is the love , care ,patience and endurance in a woman that makes us all to live a happy life.

Turning to the Zimbabwean sunk economy, its very pity that women suffer most from this double bedded burden. Women strive to fend for the families as well as do the day to day household chores also not forgetting the maternal birth role they play. Therefore politicians must wake up from their deep slumber if not ignorance to empower women and fully address the economic situation to lessen women burden. ZANU pf has failed this and only CCC bears our hope.

As youth we also suffer such hardships as unemployment and also sidelined from financial opportunities, we therefore side in women’s corner to uplift each other. Let the girl child,women pastors,women political leaders, feminists and entire mothers of this world be appreciated and continue to be supported and in cooperated in leadership and developmental avenues.

Thumps up Mai Kore our VP, Thabitha Khumalo our Chairperson ,Women’s Assembly Chairlady Hon Mugidho and all other women leaders ,your efforts will forever be cherished and hope the fruits of the struggle will be ripe in 2023 as we enter Cannan with our President Champion in Chief Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Timoth Muswere

CCC Masvingo Youth Champions Spokesperson