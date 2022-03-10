Armed Robber Kills Woman (31)

By A Correspondent- Police yesterday appealed for information in connection with an armed robbery and murder case in which a 31-year-old woman was shot dead by an unknown male suspect in Waterfalls, Harare, in the early hours of yesterday.

In a statement, police said: “The suspect, who was armed with an unidentified pistol while covering his face with a balaclava mask, stormed into a house in Uplands, Waterfalls, through an unlocked door and attacked the three occupants while demanding cash.”

“The complaints surrendered US$60, Itel and Huawei cellphones.”

It is alleged that the suspect kept on demanding cash while assaulting a woman aged 31, whom he later shot in the head, killing her instantly

Police recovered two 9mm cartridges at the house.

“The police have intensified investigations onto this matter with a view of arresting the suspect and ensure the law takes its course.”