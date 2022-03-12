CCC Engagement Programme Brings Hope

10 March 2023

By elections watch

…from an eagle eye…

By TIMOTH MUSWERE

Rocky Kamuzonda’s Community engagement program brings hope to ward 3 residents.

As Yellow submarine continues with its unstoppable push for a Great New Zimbabwe under President Chamisa, the same has hoovered downwards to the wards awaiting by elections on 26 March. In Masvingo Urban ward 3 CCC candidate the youthful and energetic Rocky Kamuzonda is tirelessly on a community engagement whereby he is interacting with residents one on one in a bid to hear what they expect and also giving out his pre-planned solutions to the plight of the ward. The move explains the CCC party principle and ideologies of putting the citizens first and ensuring a bottom up approach to developmental issues where by residents are active participants and decision makers. In his statement Rocky said he

“I want to hear from the citizens first so that they turn me am just a steering and hence getting into such an engagement to hear the citizen’s voice…”. The most interesting thing is that the engagement has encompassed all residents across the political divide,vendors ,civil servants,religious figures and pressure groups. One of the vendor at Chibase area had this to say “…waita mukoma ukauyawo kuzoona nekunzwa zvichemo zvedu tinoda kuwaniswa pekutengesera tisingadzingirirwi nemapurisa…”

Many issues arose from the residents some of which have for long been ignored.

In his bag of ideas the youthful candidate proved to have a smart vision that can tackle critical issues if he be elected into office. Being a natural mobiliser and a sociable simple carpenter Rocky brings no surprise if he wins from the way he listens and stays with residents including pastors,ghetto youths,sportsmen,business people and the disabled.

At Rocky’s residence one could assume that he is already a sitting councillor as residents flock to enjoy the company and discussion of burning social and economic issues with Rocky. With this level of sociable and humble character ward 3 is actually going to vote in such as their representative in Council.

The show by Rocky has left fellow contesting candidates with an egg on their faces as all of them are smarter,untouchable and natural fearful individuals who are too occupied to be with the residents. Some of them are pressed with personal business to the extent of not having time with the poor struggling residents.

Zanu pf candidate Taurai Bucho Mudzwiti stays in Target Kopge far away from ward 3. His successful business hasn’t been felt in ward 3 residents. He only appears on the spotlight during election time. At one Murra meeting Bucho immediately drove off which did not go well with residents who thought a bit of interaction with them was essential. Recently he went on a door to door campaign where he enjoyed much on taking selfies and pics with the same residents who bemoan that when elections are gone you can’t approach him nor see him mixing and mingling with the people. As for MDCA candidate Vembo he is quiet ,ignorant and a terrace sitting spectator who may not instill confidence of ever representing people or contributing in council.

Timoth Muswere is a political activist and ward 3 resident