ZRP Speak On Banning Chamisa Rallies

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s has shocked the country by saying that they were banning the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from conducting campaign rallies because of the lawlessness showed by the opposition party.

ZRP has so far blocked CCC from holding rallies in Gokwe, Marondera, and Binga, while a CCC supporter was stabbed to death at a rally in Mbizo Kwekwe.

On Monday ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police banned the CCC’s Marondera rally because the opposition party had not complied with relevant provisions of MOPA.

Nyathi accused CCC of not observing the law and are acting as a law unto themselves.

ZRP has not banned any ZANU PF or MDC Alliance rally.