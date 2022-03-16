Chile Has Done It, Zim Can Do It Too -President Chamisa On Boric Victory

Tinashe Sambiri| The fact that young people across the world are assuming positions of power indicates change is coming to Zimbabwe, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

President Chamisa was commenting on Gabriel Boric’s victory in the Presidential Election in Chile.

The CCC leader also believes “Zimbabwe will be one of the fastest growing economies in the world.”

“We will run & deliver a clean,mean and lean government that places modernization of everything and the prosperity of all #citizens at the centre.Zimbabwe will be one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Zimbabweans in the diaspora will be flocking back home.#NewandGreat,” President wrote on Twitter.

“Young people around the world must stand up,lead and be counted to make the world a better place. The future is young! Well done #Chile.”

Seasoned journalist Peter Ndoro commented:

“G Boric 36 is the new #Chile President. B Obama (USA) was 48 taking office, D Cameron (UK) 44, J Trudeau (Canada) 44, J Ardern (N Zealand) 37, E Macron (France) 40. Should #Africa have younger leaders with citizens average age of 19.7 yrs? #SaturdayMotivation #SaturdayThoughts.”

Boric is the 36th President of Chile, serving since 11 March 2022.

Boric studied in the Faculty of Law at the University of Chile, and was the president of the University of Chile Student Federation from 2011 to 2012…