Four Robbers Killed In A Shootout With SA Police

Four suspects who allegedly robbed a clothing store at the Stoneridge mall in Johannesburg were killed in a shootout with police on Thursday.

“I am currently standing at the crime scene of [Stoneridge mall], where, this morning, there were six suspects who went into Studio 88. They robbed the shop of the clothing and cellphones,” acting Gauteng provincial police commissioner, Major-General Girly Mbele, said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Mbele, the suspects, who were driving a white Nissan Almera, were met by police as they were exiting the mall.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) approached the mall after hearing gunshots.

“When they came across [the suspects], the shooting started; our members retaliated, which resulted in four suspects being fatally wounded, one injured and one arrested,” Mbele explained.

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms at the scene and found the stolen goods in the boot of the white Nissan Almera.

-News24