ZAPU Spurns Chamisa’s Offer, To Go It Alone In 2023

ZAPU has rejected an apparent proposal for support by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa in exchange for a return of the party’s properties seized at the height of the Gukurahundi atrocities if he wins power.

Chamisa claimed at a rally in Bulawayo recently that he would ensure his government would return Zapu’s properties, which include farms, buildings and factories.

But Zapu spokesperson, Msongelwa Ndlovu said his party was not interested in Chamisa’s benevolence, saying it was more than capable of handling its own affairs.

Ndlovu said Zapu, which will field the iconic late vice president Joshua Nkomo’s son, Sibangilizwe as its presidential candidate, in the 2023 general election, would take its properties back upon assuming power.

He said while Zapu was flattered to know that there is a party which finally cares about the return of its properties, it was in the race to solve the problems on its own.

“It is encouraging that other parties view the issue of Zapu properties and Matabeleland resources with the urgency and importance it deserves. Our devolution model directly speaks to these issues and we are hopeful that Zimbabweans will vote for Zapu in 2023 in order for us to use God given resources to transform their communities and livelihoods,” Ndlovu said.

“We are contesting the 2023 elections in the hope that we form the next government at best, or at least that we are part of it. Those are part of many unresolved matters we are going to be addressing, no wonder our mantra of “finishing the unfinished business,” he said.

-NewZimbabwe