Zanu Pf Candidates Shenanigans Exposed

Share

To the Editor

Dangamvura Chikanga Constituency Zanu Pf Candidates, Esau Mupfumi and Mutengo are trying to give a credit on the construction of Hobhouse road in Mutare.

While addressing at a funeral in Hobhouse yesterday, Mutengo lied to the mourners that it is Zanu Pf which is in charge of constructing the road.

From the way he was talking, it seems as if he is far away from the truth of the developments which are happening in the city. He also lied that his party will construct borehole in Hobhouse. He has no clue on Dangamvura pipeline which will try to solve Dangamvura and other places water crisis.

On the issue of the road, Mutengo thinks that we are not aware that Zinara, with the instruction of Zanu Pf diverted road fund money from City council to the Ministry of roads, which is now giving Zanu Pf the platform for campaigning.

When there were budgets consultation for the development of ward 17, Mutengo was nowhere to be found. He was busy buying fertilizers and maize from the GMB and selling it at higher prices to poor citizens of Zimbabwe in the remote areas.

Very reliable sources informed me that Esau Mupfumi and some Zanu Pf wards Candidates will do an official opening of the road.

This is unacceptable, no one is allowed to reap what he/ she does not saw.

Every Zimbabwean knows that Zanu Pf has failed. It is not the right time for it to promise but to deliver. It should have delivered in the 1980s.

By now Zimbabwe should have better roads, jobs and better infrastructure.

It is the time Citizens should show Zanu Pf the middle finger. Zanu Pf is a failure.

Source- Fanuel Chinowaita