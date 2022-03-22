Change Is Unstoppable

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF regime cannot arrest the wave of change sweeping across the country.

This was said by Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala on Saturday.

Hon Sikhala was commenting on the massive gathering at President Nelson Chamisa’s rally at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

“The massive attendance at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare is never seen in the history of Manicaland.

Change is coming, change is coming.

Push citizens push,” Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...