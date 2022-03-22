Is This Douglas Mwonzora Spotted Happily Wearing Yellow At CCC Rally?

By Farai D Hove | The picture of a Douglas Mwonzora lookalike at Nelson Chamisa’s Masvingo rally at the weekend, has sent shockwaves.

The development comes 2 years after Mwonzora connived to frustrate Chamisa’s career by ganging up to lay charges that the latter is an illegal appointee. Riding on powers of a moot court order, Mwonzora illegally seized the party Harvest House building in May 2020, and also snatched away Chamisa’s political finances parliamentary allocation.

This time after Mwonzora’s gang leader Thokozani Khupe, Zimbabweans have thrown celebrations over Chamisa’s defeat over the whole plot.

The events have also seen Mwonzora’s leadership announcing plans to boycott the upcoming bi elections.

More drama emerged when yesterday, three Mwonzora party bi election candidates announced they are dropping off the polls under Mwonzora’s brand.

Although the man in the picture is not Mwonzora, CCC party members expressed that the return of his own boss, Thokozani Khupe to Chamisa, on Monday, is a thick cloud of the man from the east himself retracing his paths.

