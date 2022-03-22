Police Slammed For Arresting CCC Members Campaigning Ahead Of By-Elections

By A Correspondent| Four Nelson Chamisa supporters in Kadoma have been arrested for conducting door to door campaigns for their party candidate ahead of Saturday’s by-elections.

The four now stands accused of “criminal nuisance” with the CCC party condemning the selective application of law by the police as Zanu PF were also spotted in the same area doing similar activities.

The four include the interim Kadoma CCC chairperson, Edson Muzira (a councillor with Kadoma municipality), interim Youth Assembly provincial treasurer, Regis Mhishi and two other unidentified individuals.

“Our officials were arrested soon after a very successful Ward 13 campaign on Sunday, which left Zanu PF and partisan elements in the police force green with envy. The four officials are expected to appear at Kadoma Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing yet unclear charges,” said CCC Mashonaland West spokesperson Blessing Mandava.

He further condemned the selective application of the law by the police saying they were out to protect Zanu PF.

“We condemn partisan policing and the blocking of the people’s democratic space in order to protect Zanu PF’s hegemony. As citizens of this great nation, who are protected by freedoms and liberties as enshrined in the Constitution, therefore we call for the unconditional release of these four and other political detainees,” Mandava said.