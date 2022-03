Bogus RG Employees Hauled To Court

By A Correspondent- Bogus Registrar-General’s Office employee appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday charged with defrauding a passport applicant of US$230.

Nyasha Chihombori (23) appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody to today for bail ruling.

