BREAKING: Tatelicious Screams For Help To Leave Sweden

Spread the love

Zimbabwe’s Swedish based sociallite Tatelicious Karigambe on Thursday screamed out for help to leave that country following her eviction yesterday.

ZimEye was currently engaged in an interview (full recording follows) with her at the time of writing following her post, reprinted below. She said:

Zimbabweans get me out this country , I have had enough.

Please I can leave all my property in Sweden ,I don’t care.

But I need to get out with my dogs.

They have been with for 5 years and they are my family 😭😭😭😭

I can’t commit suicide NEVER !!

I slept In the train station and ringed the social service in Härnösand and they said they can’t help me.

I can’t continue this rough sleeping, it’s killing me.

When the police kicked out of my house the never gave me a chance to take my HIV medicine.

It’s not good for me to not be taking my ARVs

Sweden is not for me 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Please help me ,I have to leave.

The system want to push me in committing crime because homeless people can do anything to survive.

Please Lord I don’t want this situation,GET ME OUT I BEG YOU 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

PAY PAL : [email protected]

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...