By A Correspondent- The Civil Registry Department has said its Harare passport office will be open on Saturdays to cater for people applying for the newly-introduced electronic passport (e-passport).

In a statement, the Department said the operating hours will be between 8 AM and 3 PM.

The window has been specifically opened for the convenience of persons applying for the e-passport only and not any other national documents, which will ordinarily be issued during the normal weekday operating times.

As the department continues to devise strategies to enhance service delivery, we anticipate that these extended operating hours will tremendously facilitate efficient e-passport services in response to the high demand for the e-passport.

The department, therefore, urges citizens to take advantage of the extended operating hours to apply for their passports.

The department reaffirms its commitment to improving service delivery through the issuance of vital registration and travel documents for the benefit of all citizens.

The nation will be kept abreast of any specific developments and modalities regarding the rollout of this exercise.-statemedia

