ZEC Warns Voters Against Taking Photos Of Marked Ballot Papers

By A Correspondent| The electoral mother body, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has warned voters against taking photographs of marked ballots and sending them on social media.

ZEC said such acts stands in contravention of the constitution which protects the right to security of the ballot.

Below is the full ZEC statement:

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission notes with concern that some voters are taking photographs of the marked ballots and sending them on social media. This is in contravention of the constitution which protects the right to security of the ballot.

Voters are advised that this constitutional provision is in place to protect them from victimization and is an internationally recognized right which the commission endeavors to protect. Voters are this advised to desist from any actions that might compromise this right and integrity of the electoral process.

Further the electorate is advised that the taking photographs inside the polling station is prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence in terms of Section 30 of the Electoral Regulations SI 21 of 2005

