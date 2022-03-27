Mwonzora Recalls 16 More Councillors

By A Correspondent- Senator Douglas Mwonzora who leads the opposition MDC Alliance has recalled 16 more councillors at a time when the nation has just conducted by-elections to replace 28 legislators and 121 councillors he recalled last year.

Most of the Parliamentary and local government seats became vacant when Mwonzora’s MDC-T recalled members who were accused of supporting another party led by Nelson Chamisa.

From the results of the 26 March 2020 by-elections released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) so far, the Mwonzora-led party has not won any seat in some cases scoring a paltry zero votes at several polling stations.

This is a developing story.

More details follow. .

