Chamisa Sinks Mwonzora

By- Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa prevailed in the 26 March By-elections, winning 75 out of 122 (61.5%) council seats and 19 out of 28 (68%) Parliamentary seats that were up for grabs.

The party’s overall performance was 64.75%.

The rest were won by the ruling Zanu PF.

Out of the 28 parliamentary seats that were up for grabs, 20 were won by the opposition MDC Alliance in 2018 of which 18 fell vacant by recalls (by MDC-T), 2 by death.

Of the 28 Parliamentary seats, Zanu PF won 7 in 2018 of which 5 fell vacant by death, 1 by a recall and 1 by resignation.

