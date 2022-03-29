Chamisa Celebrates Victory Despite Zanu PF Rigging

BY- Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, has said his party won in the just ended by-elections despite rigging by the ruling Zanu PF.

Chamisa claims that the ruling party works in connivance with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to manipulate election results.

CCC won the majority of National Assembly and local government seats that fell vacant after the death or recalls of members.

Out of the 28 Parliamentary seats, CCC won 19 and 77 council seats out of the 121 seats available, while the ruling party won the rest.

Chamisa made the remarks at a press conference held in Harare this Monday. He said the election outcome was a “strong signal” from the citizenry. He said the electorate knows what it wants. Watch the video below for more.

