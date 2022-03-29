Generation Factor To Defeat Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Vibrant pressure group Team Pachedu has pointed out that votes from the young people will propel President Nelson Chamisa to victory in the 2023 Presidential Election.

According to Team Pachedu, the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa will be defeated by the “generation factor.”

Team Pachedu said in a statement:

“Focus on the 1.61 million youths who did not register to vote in 2018.

Focus on the 1.5 million new youths who turn 18 from 2018 to 2023.

That’s a total of 3 million new voters!

ZEC manipulated the voters’ roll resulting in many voters failing to vote yesterday(Saturday)

illegally moved them to the wrong wards without following due process.

Many voters failed to vote yesterday because their names were not on the voters’ roll despite having voted successfully in 2018.

ZEC changed polling stations and moved voters across wards and constituencies without following the law.

ZEC commissioners must all resign.”

