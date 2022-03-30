Mafume Persecuted For Joining Chamisa

By- The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has recalled suspended Harare mayor Jacob Mafume after he ceased being a member of the opposition party.

Mafume’s PDP membership was automatically terminated after he joined the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

This was revealed in a letter written by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, addressed to the Harare City Council Town Clerk and dated 28 March 2022. The letter reads:

I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the People’s Democratic Party stating that the following Councillor has ceased to be a member of the Party through automatic termination of their membership as they have since joined Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC): –

Jacob Mafume Ward 17

In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (1) (k), ward 17 is now vacant.

In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of this vacancy.

In March last year, PDP recalled its six MPs, namely Tendai Biti (Harare East), William Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula), Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South Constituency) and Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane).

