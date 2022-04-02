DSTV Hikes Prices With Effect From 1 April

DStv’s updated pricing for 2022 takes effect from today, 1 April, with prices on some services increasing by 4.89%.

The average increase across DStv’s pay-TV packages is 2.7%, which MultiChoice highlighted was significantly less than projected inflation for 2022.

MultiChoice said it had considered the challenges facing South African consumers and absorbed as much of the cost increase as possible.

“We realise that customers remain under pressure two years into the Covid-19 pandemic,” MultiChoice South Africa’s CEO, Nyiko Shiburi, said.

“These adjustments will help us to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value, and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price.”

DStv’s Premium and Compact Plus subscribers will pay R10 per month more from today — less than a 2% increase in both cases.

DStv Compact subscribers will have to fork out an additional R20 per month, an increase of 4.89%.

DStv also increased the access fee from R105 to R110 but left its Box Office, Showmax, EasyView, and Add Movies pricing unchanged.

Since 22 March, DStv subscribers may only stream to a single device at a time. This change did not impact decoder-based viewing or Showmax.

A recent MyBroadband analysis revealed that South Africans could subscribe to Dinsey+ (when it launches) and eight other streaming services for around the same price as DStv Premium.

Notably, all of the streaming services in the comparison offered at least two concurrent streams.

The table below summarises DStv’s increases across its product offerings.

